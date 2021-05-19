New details have emerged about the shooting that left Lil Reese and others wounded.

According to a Chicago police spokeswoman, a 55-year-old father used a vehicle’s GPS tracker and his son’s cellphone to track his son’s stolen Dodge Durango to a parking garage near the city’s North Side. As the father confronted Reese and the others inside the vehicle, another person started to open fire.

The vehicle tried to speed off before it crashed. The two parties exchanged more fire, leading to three people—including Lil Reese—being wounded.

Currently it’s unclear what started the shootout or if Reese was even the intended target. When the rapper was initially questioned by authorities, he said he was only there to buy marijuana. Witnesses described the incident as “weird” since the parking garage is connected to a luxury high-rise condominium in a busy area.

Police found guns in the totaled SUV. Witnesses claim four suspects were involved in the shooting, but no one is currently in custody. Aside from a wounded eye, the 20-year-old Reese is reportedly in stable condition after being shot twice in the knee, and a 27-year-old is said to be in critical condition after sustaining multiple shots to the body. None of the victims are cooperating with authorities.