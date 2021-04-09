Miguel has shared his new EP Art Dealer Chic 4 via ByStorm and RCA Records. The release follows the arrival of its predecessors, Art Dealer Chic Vols. 1-3, which arrived on streaming platforms on March 30.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” he said in a statement. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic as ADC is more or less a moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices. As a basic operating system this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how, through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

Miguel self-released the first three volumes as EPs in 2012, with the re-release marking the first time these projects have been available for streaming. Art Dealer Chic Vol. 1 featured the single “Adorn,” which subsequently appeared on his 2012 album Kaleidoscope Dream and became one of his major hits.

Listen to the four-song Art Dealer Chic 4 below: