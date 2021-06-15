Just days after the release of Culture III, Migos has shared the music video for “Why Not.” The footage, directed by Wyatt Winfrey, features the trio on an outing to Jamaica, where they spend a lot of time on the beach, often on a four-wheeler.

The trilogy-completing album, which came out Friday (June 11), is projected to sell between 125-135k units, which will likely put it in a strong No. 2 spot behind Polo G’s Hall of Fame (also released Friday). For reference, the latter is expected to top everyone by selling between 165k and 175k units.

Following individual efforts from each member, Culture III represents the first time the Migos trio has combined their efforts to put out a studio album since 2018’s Culture II. That came almost a year to the day after 2017’s Culture.

You can check out our first impressions of Culture III here, and watch the video at the top.