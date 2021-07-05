Twenty-three years after Diddy hosted his inaugural Fourth of July “White Party” in the Hamptons, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin celebrated Independence Day this weekend by paying homage to the hip-hop mogul’s iconic bash.

On Sunday, Rubin hosted a private party at his $50 million estate in the Hamptons. The exclusive guest list, which dressed in all white, included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Bobby Shmurda, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, James Harden, J. Balvin, Yo Gotti, Future, and more.

Page Six reports Jay-Z pulled up in a green Rolls-Royce, which matched a multimillion-dollar, custom-made, emerald Richard Mille watch on the rapper’s wrist. Meanwhile, A-Rod arrived via helicopter from the Yankees game in the Bronx.

Megan Thee Stallion performed a set in an area converted into a club and Lil Baby and Tinashe performed sets on the rooftop as fireworks went off, sources told Complex. Another attendee said Travis Scott hopped on stage and started DJing, before bringing up Kid Cudi for an impromptu performance of their hit collaboration “The Scotts.”

On Monday, video emerged of Lil Uzi Vert breakdancing at the event.

Also seen at the bash were: Robert Kraft, Rob Manfred, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, SoftBank exec Marcelo Claure, Michael Strahan, Gayle King, LeSean McCoy, Maverick Carter, Rich Kleiman, XO boss Cash Esmailian, Alan Tisch, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and hospitality gurus Will Makris, Scott Sartiano and Noah Tepperberg.

Check out some of the best images from Michael Rubin’s iconic Hamptons July 4th bash, courtesy of photographers Shareif Ziyadat and Darren Tolud, below.