Sad news, Hotties. Megan Thee Stallion has pulled out of her American Music Awards performance.

The Houston rapper made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday, just a day before she was expected to hit the AMAs stage with South Korean boyband BTS. Though she kept details to a minimum, Megan told her fans she was unable to attend the fast-approaching ceremony “due to an unexpected personal matter.”

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭” she wrote. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Megan and BTS were expected to perform their hit “Butter (remix)” that dropped back in August.

The AMAs’ official Twitter account responded to Megan’s post with, “We will miss you.” Event organizers also confirmed BTS was still scheduled to perform not one, but two times during the ceremony.

Megan secured a handful of nominations at the 2021 AMAs, including Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Goods News, Favorite Trending Song for “Body,” and Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The 49th annual AMAs will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at the Microsoft Theater. Cardi B will host the event, which will feature performances by Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Diplo, Tyler, the Creator, and more.