Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new freestyle over a beat she previously rapped over at least a couple of years ago.

“Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the freestyle.

The visual includes clips of her rapping into a mic, as well as rapping, dancing, and twerking in front of a camera with a fish-eye filter. “I don’t announce my moves / I like to keep shit private / Just know a bitch been working when I been too silent,” she spits.

Earlier this week, a fan told her that the original freestyle over this beat was her best work. Meg replied, saying she wanted to make a new freestyle over it because Instagram keeps deleting it.

Alongside the release of the freestyle, Megan appeared in the latest installment of Coach Conversations with Angie Martinez. The two spoke at length about the struggles of higher education, balancing college life with a career, and lessons that can be learned both in and outside of the classroom.

“I’m a super senior so I ain’t gone give up now, so we finally graduated in the fall,” she said with a smile, talking about balancing her education with releasing new music as a rapper. “The women in my family have always pushed education on me, so it’s always been a priority, it’s always been really important, it’s always been something I want for myself.”

Closer to the end of the chat, Megan also indicated that the collaboration she wants to do the most is Rihanna. “I really wanna do a song with Rihanna,” she said.

The freestyle arrives on the same day that Meg graces Essence’s September/October global Black fashion issue. In the interview, the rapper discusses a number of things, including just how sacred her personal space has become for her.

“There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis,” she said. “I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered.”

Elsewhere, she discussed her forthcoming album, which she has remained tight-lipped about to avoid leaks. “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she said. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my shit, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”