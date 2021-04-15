Megan Thee Stallion continues to wow both fans and critics with the new video for her latest single, “Movie.”

Listeners got their first taste of Megan’s “Movie” featuring Lil Durk on the Hot Girl’s debut album, Good News. Although it wasn’t one of the packaged singles like “Body,” “Don’t Stop,” and “Girls in the Hood,” it quickly became a fan favorite forcing Megan and her team to give it the video treatment.

For this video, Megan refrained from taking the song’s title literally. Instead, she and Durk showed fans what they actually meant by the term. Together, they take over a strip club, littering the building with blue hundreds. They also showed the strippers love by making the dancers the video’s co-stars.

Megan revisiting “Movie” further proves that she understands how important it is to stay connected to her fans. She always keeps the lines of communication open between her and her supporters. In fact, she was present in the YouTube live chat to talk to fans as the “Movie” music video premiered.

Along with hit singles and fan favorites, Good News was also home to Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy award-winning track, “Savage (Remix),” featuring Beyoncé. Like “Movie,” Megan’s fans got ahold of “Savage” and turned it into a viral sensation. This caught Beyoncé’s attention which gave birth to Megan’s first Grammy award.

Watch the video for Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Movie,” featuring Lil Durk above.