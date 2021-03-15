Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy debut was one for the ages. After her historic night, Megan made it clear that she won her three golden gramophones for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song fair and square.

After leaving a Grammy afterparty on Sunday, Megan ran into TMZ. In the midst of signing autographs and taking pictures, Megan denied that her Grammy wins were pre-meditated.

“Hell no, the Grammys ain’t rigged,” she said. “Bitch, you win some, you lose some.”

Megan made history when she became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to win the Best New Artist award. She also walked away from Sunday’s festivities with three trophies—two of which she shares with fellow Houstonian Beyoncé for their smash record “Savage (Remix).” Well-deserving of its accolades, the track was the No. 1 song in America, amassed nearly 50 million streams, and generated more than 64 million YouTube views.

Although Megan has a great night, a lot of artists believe the Grammys don’t fairly assess music. This was brought to light when The Weeknd failed to receive a single nomination for his latest album, After Hours. Not only was After Hours a critical success, but it also was a commercial juggernaut. After Hours was the only album in history to spend a full calendar year in Billboard’s top 10 with the lead single, “Blinding Light” being crowned the No. 1 song in the country for 21 weeks.

After having his art ignored, The Weeknd revealed that he would be boycotting the Grammys for the rest of his career due to the Recording Academy’s “secret committees” and ulterior motives.

When asked about The Weeknd and his move to boycott the Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion gave her version of “no comment.”

“We love The Weeknd,” she said as she rolled up her window. “We stan.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s full comments on the Grammys above.