Meek Mill joined the chorus of people who were sickened by images from a recent Mar-a-Lago meeting between former President Donald Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse, writing that the system is “totally designed to destroy Black and Brown people” in a passionate Instagram post.

“It is clear to see that the system is totally designed to destroy Black and Brown people!” Meek captioned an image of Trump and Rittenhouse giving the thumbs up. “TV programming can’t hide it anymore. I don’t believe in nothing I was taught in history from public school anymore now that I’m educated! The system is the second stage of slavery and the government fully understand the damage it does to our people not having money and incarcerating most of us!”

Meek added, “I was caught in tryna overcome poverty/thestreets I never noticed how deep the system really is. Pay attention!”

Wednesday’s IG post is just the latest political statement Meek has shared on social media in the past few months. Back in October, the Philly rapper took to Twitter to compare aspects of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game to what he called “hood poverty.”

“Squid games’ pay attention how fast people switch and kill each other to survive,” he said in a since-deleted tweet. “Now think about the ‘hood’ poverty ...it’s the exact same thing ...if you just help them with work/money they won’t be that way ‘just a common sense message.’”

Earlier this fall, Meek joined the large group of celebrities and athletes who’ve partnered with The Weldon Project in an effort to push for marijuana reform.

In a letter delivered to President Joe Biden on Sept. 14, civil rights activist Weldon Angelos and a number of rappers including Meek, Drake, Quavo, and 2 Chainz urged Biden’s administration to pardon all non-violent cannabis offenders currently locked up in prisons across the country.

“Whatever one thinks of other drugs and other defendants, incarcerating marijuana offenders in federal prisons is a misuse of our nation’s resources and grossly hypocritical, given that a clear majority of Americans oppose marijuana prohibition and about half admit to using the drug during their lifetime,” the letter said. “The harms of incarceration are obvious, but the pains of federal marijuana convictions transcend prison walls, making it more difficult for someone to get a job, access affordable housing, and receive an education,” it continues. “A conviction can forever limit an individual’s constitutional rights and can put the American dream further out of reach for an entire family.”