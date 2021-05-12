In an appearance on Ellen, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his necklace with Megan Fox’s blood in it.

The couple revealed the jewelry on their first Valentine’s Day together earlier this year. “I wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote alongside an image of a necklace with a speck of blood in glass.

“Was that your idea, or did she fall down and hurt herself, and you had a little thing?” joked Ellen.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship," MGK explained. "I didn’t have a passport either. So she was going out to Bulgaria, so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’ Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.”

As for how he got his passport, he said it was none other than Bernie Sanders who helped him out. “You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders," he added. "I haven't even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship's going strong, so thank you so much.”

He also spoke about his first dates with Megan Fox, one of which involved swimming with sharks in Bora Bora.

“She got in the water and she put her goggles under, and she’s like, ‘Babe, there’s a shark right there,’” he said of the experience. “Before she finished her sentence, I was already halfway down the street. I left her in the water. I’m not a nature boy yet.”

Watch both portions of his appearance on the show above.