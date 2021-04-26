Machine Gun Kelly will be taking his show on the road this fall. The 31-year-old rapper-turned-rocker announced on Monday that he will hitting live venues for the first time since the release of his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall, which dropped last September.

The Tickets To My Downfall tour will kick off September 9 in Minneapolis and will conclude December 18 in Machine Gun Kelly’s hometown of Cleveland. According to a press release, special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27, with the public on sale Friday, April 30 in all markets. Tickets can be purchased on MGK’s website.

Released last fall, Tickets To My Downfall debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, landing MGK his first No. 1 album and making it the first rock album to lead the chart since 2019. The 15-track effort—which included appearances by Halsey, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and Iann Dior—earned 126,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 60,000 coming from streaming equivalent units, 63,000 from pure album sales, and 3,000 from track equivalent album unit.