The lineup for 2021 edition of the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash has been announced.

This year’s festival will take place in Chicago from Aug. 20-22, and be headlined by ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert. Other notable performers include Benny the Butcher, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Lil Tecca, Swae Lee, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, Baby Keem, Earl Sweatshirt, Carnage, 24kGoldn, the Kid Laroi, Young M.A, and NLE Choppa.

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2021 will serve as the third edition of Cole Bennet’s three-day hip-hop showcase.

The inaugural 2018 festival featured headliners Joey Badass, Trippie Redd, and Vic Mensa with appearances from Gunna, YBN Cordae, Lil B, Famous Dex, and more. In 2019, headliners Playboi Carti, Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, and Kodak Black took the stage alongside acts like Polo G, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Tjay, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. The 2020 iteration of the fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for this year’s event are on sale now at TheSummerSmash.com.