Lorde’s Solar Power is headed for a respectable debut.

According to first week projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the long-awaited project is expected to move between 55,000 to 60,000 album equivalent units by the end of the charting week. About 30,000 to 35,000 of those units will come from pure album sales. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is projected to return to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with around 135,000 to 150,000 units, thanks to its vinyl release.

Solar Power’s first week performance will be lower than Lorde’s 2017 album, Melodrama. The Grammy-nominated effort debuted at No. 1 with 109,000 units, 82,000 of which were traditional sales.

Trippie Redd’s Trip at Knight album is expected to move between 65,000 to 70,000 units in its first week. If the projections are correct, the 18-track effort will perform better than its 2020 predecessor, Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 60,000 units. It’s possible that the album will receive a significant boost due to the newly added cut “Betrayal”—a Drake-assisted record in which he seemingly takes aim at Kanye West.

Rod Wave’s SoulFly album is on track to return to the top five thanks to the release of its deluxe edition. The expanded project is expected to garner 50,000 to 55,000 units.