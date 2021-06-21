Less than two weeks ago, Lorde gave the world a new song, “Solar Power.” Now she’s announced the release date for a new album bearing the same name, plus unveiled the tracklist for said album.

Solar Power, her third album and first since 2017’s Melodrama, will come out on August 20. Not far. The New Zealand-based singer-songwriter also said she’ll be touring in 2022, starting in her native country in February before crossing the Pacific for spring concerts in the United States and Canada. After that, she’ll head to Europe and the United Kingdom.

More on that below. But first, let’s get to that Solar Power tracklist. There will be 12 songs in the following order:

01 The Path

02 Solar Power

03 California

04 Stoned in the Nail Salon

05 Fallen Fruit

06 Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

07 The Man with An Axe

08 Dominoes

09 Big Star

10 Leader of a New Regime

11 Mood Ring

12 Oceanic Feeling

As we wrote earlier this month of the “Solar Power” music video, which was co-directed by Lorde and collaborator Joel Kefali:

The track features background vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers, with previous Lorde collaborator Jack Antonoff—the prolific producer and songwriter who has a new album on the way under his Bleachers moniker—also listed in the credits. As many fans predicted, the song sees Lorde making a departure from the sound that defined her acclaimed Melodrama era.

In a newsletter issued in tandem with the single’s release, Lorde wrote “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”

A press release says that, in addition to Solar Power coming out on CD, the album can also be purchased as “an eco-conscious Music Box.” That box will include visual content, handwritten notes, photos, and a download card, according to Pitchfork.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” said Lorde in a statement. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Also if you’re interested in that 2022 tour we mentioned, here’s a list of dates for that:

2022 tour:

Feb. 26: Christchurch, NZ (Electric Avenue Festival)

Feb. 27: Upper Moutere, NZ (Neudorf Vineyards)

March 1: Wellington, NZ (Days Bay)

March 2: Havelock North, NZ (Black Barn Vineyards)

March 4: New Plymouth, NZ (Bowl of Brooklands)

March 5: Auckland, NZ (Outerfields)

March 10: Brisbane, AU (Riverstage)

March 12: Melbourne, AU (SMMB)

March 15: Sydney, AU (Aware Super Theatre)

March 19: Perth, AU (Belvoir Amphitheater)

April 3: Nashville, TN (Opry House)

April 5: Detroit, MI (Masonic Temple Theatre)

April 7: Montreal, QC (Salle Willfrid Pelletier)

April 8: Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

April 12: Boston, MA (Boch Center – Wang Theatre)

April 15: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun Arena)

April 16: Washington, DC (The Anthem)

April 18: New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall)

April 20: Philadelphia, PA (The Met)

April 22: Chicago, IL (The Chicago Theatre)

April 25: Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)

April 27: Denver, CO (Mission Ballroom)

April 30: Seattle, WA (WaMu Theatre)

May 1: Portland, OR (Theater of the Clouds)

May 3: San Francisco, CA (Bill Graham Civic Auditorium)

May 5: Los Angeles, CA (Shrine Auditorium)

May 7: Santa Barbara, CA (Santa Barbara Bowl)

May 25: Leeds, UK O2 (Academy)

May 26: Edinburgh, UK (Usher Hall)

May 28: Manchester, UK (O2 Victoria Warehouse)

May 30: Birmingham, UK (O2 Academy)

June 1: London, UK (Roundhouse)

June 2: London, UK (Roundhouse)

June 7: Paris, FR (Casino de Paris)

June 8: Amsterdam, NL (AFAS Live)

June 10: Barcelona, ES (Primavera Sound)

June 13: Zurich, CH (Halle 622)

June 14: Munich, DE (Zenith)

June 16: Rome, IT (Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica)

June 17: Villafranca di Verona, IT (Castello di Villafranca)

June 18: Sibenik, HR (Saint Mihovil Fortress)

June 21: Cologne, DE (Open Air am Tanzbrunnen)

June 23: Berlin, DE (Verti Music Hall)