Rising Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama has just delivered his new mixtape Trench Baby, his follow-up to his breakthrough 2019 project Hood Bible.

Featuring appearances from G Herbo, Doe Boy, Jackboy, and Lil Tjay, the 15-track effort shows Osama at his very best. Switching between harder, more-direct trap tracks and introspective, R&B-influenced tracks, Trench Baby sees the rapper flaunt his versatility over production from the likes of Chew Chew, JTK, and MarioOnDaBeat.

Zay also shared a music video for “Shooters” featuring Doe Boy. You can check out the visuals, which were directed by Lawrence Mahone, up top.

“My mindset when I was recording Trench Baby was I had to give my fans the real me again, so they feel it in their heart,” Zay said of the new tape upon its release. “Just because I got money and fame, doesn’t mean the problems stop. We’re still going through a lot of pain and struggle.”

Listen to Trench Baby in full above.