Lil Wayne is reportedly under police investigation after one of his bodyguards alleged the rapper pulled a gun on him during a verbal argument at home.

TMZ reports via law enforcement sources that a person from Wayne’s security team claimed the two them got into an argument at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, California home, and the situation eventually got much more serious. The guard said Wayne told him to leave his house after they exchanged words, but he went to the bathroom first. At that point, Wayne allegedly brandished an assault rifle.

The guard, after fleeing the scene, told police the Funeral rapper pulled an AR-15-style rifle at him. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, the artist had reportedly already left. The guard claimed their argument got physical, but law enforcement sources said his story seems to be shaky and he did not sustain any injuries.

No charges have been filed and the guard reportedly isn’t looking to pursue any, although police have launched an investigation. Lil Wayne has not publicly commented on the matter yet, but a source close to him denied to TMZ that the incident took place, saying the rapper doesn’t own a gun.

