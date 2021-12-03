Cordae joins forces with Lil Wayne for his new Hit-Boy-produced single “Sinister.” The rapper also dropped off the track’s official music video, which you can watch up top.

Cordae took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the song, writing, “Sinister” drops tomorrow at midnight! Feat @LilTunechi (Prod By. @Hit_Boy).” Hit-Boy responded, “It’s On.”

Back in November, Hit-Boy teased the song on Twitter, posting a snippet of them filming the video.

“Sinister” arrives just two months after the release of “Super,” a single off Cordae’s upcoming album, From A Bird’s Eye View. The forthcoming LP will mark the first new project from the 24-year-old North Carolina native since he dropped off his four-track EP, Just Until…, in April, while serving as the long-awaited follow-up to Cordae’s 2019 debut The Lost Boy.

As we await the release of From A Bird’s Eye View, stream Cordae’s new single “Sinister” now on all major platforms.