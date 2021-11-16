Yung Bleu has long been trying to get Lil Wayne on a track, and it seems he finally succeeded.

The 27-year-old shared a screenshot of a text message from Weezy, who asked whether he could rap more than originally asked.

“I might go more than 16 bars on the intro trak that’s kool?” read the text from “Tunchie.”

Bleu hadn’t responded to Weezy’s inquiry, but on his Instagram Stories wrote, “When Wayne say this it’s Wayne song now 😂🔥.”

The feature is a big deal for Bleu, who previously told HotNewHipHop Weezy was one of his idols growing up. “Lil Wayne is definitely one of my favorite rappers,” he said. “I feel like he just used to go so hard with the punchlines. Everybody just wanted to say and do them punchlines and see how creative they can get with punchlines. So that was kind of the wave I was on back in the days. Like, I was way more lyrical than I am now.”

Weezy is known for being one of the fastest to record a fire verse. Jadakiss reaffirmed this fact at an October show in Miami, where he brought out Tunechi as a surprise guest. “You know what he done for the culture, you know what he done for hip-hop,” Jada said as he introduced Wayne. “It’s only a few n***as I can send a verse, and he send that shit back before I finish rolling my backwood up.”