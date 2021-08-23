Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West have worked together before, and while he hasn’t been heard on the yet-to-be-released Donda, Uzi still took to Twitter Monday to share some recent opinions on Yeezy.

“Kanye a fake pastor,” Uzi tweeted alongside a laughing emoji. He’d later delete the tweet.

While fans aren’t sure where Uzi’s statement stems from, they still joked around with him on the app as he explained his thoughts a bit more. When a fan responded, “And you a real devil worshipper,” Uzi kept the conversation going and replied, “You get it my boy.”