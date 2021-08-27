After months of anticipation, Lil Tecca has finally released his sophomore album We Love You Tecca 2.

Executive produced by Internet Money founder Taz Taylor and stacked with A-list features from Chief Keef, Trippie Redd, Nav, Iann Dior, and Lil Yachty, the 20-track offering arrives after its initial release date of Aug. 6 came and went. In its place, Tecca released the record’s second single “Repeat It,” which featured a syrupy verse from Gunna. The video, which found the dynamic duo traveling through a purple world, was released days later, only adding to the hype surrounding the album.

In a recent interview with XXL, Lil Tecca praised Gunna’s verse, saying he had outdone himself. “Bruh, especially when I got the verse back? I’m like, Yeah, this n***a going crazy. It was lit. I ain’t even gon’ lie. … I definitely do like [his] music a lot. A lot, a lot. Bro is too fire.” “Repeat It” followed in the footsteps of Tecca’s first single “Money on Me,” which quickly amassed over 5 million streams.

Tecca also told XXL the We Love You Tecca sequel was different from anything he’d recorded before. “I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce,” he said.

Check out We Love You Tecca 2 below: