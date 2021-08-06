Off his highly anticipated upcoming project We Love You Tecca 2, Lil Tecca unveiled “Repeat It,” featuring Gunna, after previewing the track on Instagram.

The social media preview generated over 1.5 million views and followed in the footsteps of “Money On Me,” Tecca’s first single off the album that has already amassed over five million streams. On “Repeat It,” Tecca’s vibrant flow skates along the track’s silky production, while Gunna comes through with his drippy machismo halfway through. In a recent interview with XXL, Tecca praised Gunna, and said he outdid himself with his verse. “Bruh, especially when I got the verse back? I’m like, Yeah, this n***a going crazy. It was lit. I ain’t even gon’ lie. It was lit ’cause that’s something. I definitely do like [his] music a lot. A lot, a lot. Bro is too fire.”

The rapper has been teasing We Love You Tecca 2 since the beginning of the summer and told XXL that the album will be vastly different from his previous work. “I would say this is different from both of [my other albums,]” he recently told . “Not music-wise. I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce. There’s a vision.” Fans have been hungry for the We Love You Tecca sequel, especially since it was pushed back from its original release date and still has yet to drop. Hopefully this new single means the project is incoming.

Stream Lil Tecca’s new song “Repeat It” now.



