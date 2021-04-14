Lil Reese narrowly escaped death in 2019. During a recent interview with Cam Capone News, the drill pioneer went into detail about the shooting that nearly claimed his life.

Reese explained in the clip above that he thinks the shooting was a case of mistaken identity since it happened in a Chicago suburb. Still, he vividly remembers how the bullets felt.

“I felt blood coming out my neck,” the 28-year-old said around the two-minute mark. “I ain’t gon’ lie. I thought it was over for a minute. … Because I knew I was shot in the neck. … [The bullet] came out my back. It came from my neck to my back.”

Lil Reese’s car was riddled with bullets from a Draco AK-47 pistol while trying to put money in his mother’s bank account in November 2019. In the process, Reese was shot once in the neck. Although this could’ve been a fatal injure, Reese’s awareness and street smarts saved his life. He recalled to Cam Capone that he instinctively got out of the car once the suspects drove off. He asked the person in the vehicle behind him to take him to the hospital; if he waited for an ambulance he probably would have died.

“I just got in the car that was behind me and told them to take me to the hospital,” Reese detailed. “That was all me. That wasn’t nobody else.”

Despite being the Get Back Gang General and priding himself on evening up the score, Reese wasn’t angry or thinking about revenge following his life-saving surgery. Instead, he counted his blessings and reflected on his second lease on life.

“I was happy to be alive. I ain’t care about nothing else,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about nothing else. I was like, ‘Shit, I’m here. I made it.’”

Watch Lil Reese’s full comments on the shooting above.