Lil Nas X has been an unstoppable force lately.

The “Old Town Road” star has found both success and controversy in his newest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” but that hasn’t stopped him from tearing up the Billboard charts. Last month, SNL actually parodied the debacle surrounding “Montero” in a hilarious skit that poked fun at both the Satanic, pole-dancing music video and the track’s tie-in “Satan Shoes.” Chris Redd portrayed the rap star, starring on a talk show hosted by Britney Spears, who was played by Chloe Fineman.

Well tonight, the singer and rapper brought the “Montero” heat to the 46th season finale of Saturday Night Live, as the young star performed both the controversial track as well as “SUN GOES DOWN.”

During the performance, there may have been a wardrobe malfunction that Lil Nas X quickly addressed on Twitter.

You can check out Lil Nas X’s performance in the video above.