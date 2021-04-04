Oops, You Did It Again is back.

Tonight’s SNL opened with Chloe Fineman reprising her role as Britney Spears to host her very entertaining talk show. In her previous episode, she managed to get apologies from Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo, and Gina Carano, each coming off a scandal-ridden week.

This episode was no different. Spears got Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, played by Pete Davidson, who is currently being investigated by the Justice Department over allegations involving sex trafficking and prostitution. During his interview, Davidson tried to defend his actions, even trying to compare himself to Pepé Le Pew, who was played by Kate McKinnon.

Lil Nas X was also a guest for his Satan Shoes, which sparked an ongoing legal battle between Nike and MSCHF, the art collective that collaborated with Lil Nas X to create the sneaker.

Lil Nas X seemed to enjoy SNL poking fun at him, telling them that they’ll go to hell.

Check back here when the full video drops.