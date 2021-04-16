Addiction is a complex disease. As a result, Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, is defending his son from tolls attacking him over his mother’s struggles.

On Thursday, Stafford took control of the narrative surrounding his son by hailing Lil Nas X as the “greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with.” He then sheds light on X’s mother’s battle with addiction and how this fight doesn’t mean Stafford or his son loves her less.

“Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of,” Stafford captioned a picture of himself, Lil Nas X, and Nas’s mother. “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right.”

Earlier this week, a video surfaced claiming to show Lil Nas X’s mother on an Atlanta corner begging for food and money. This prompted critics to slam Lil Nas X for seemingly withholding his fame and fortune from his mother.

Yet, these trolls couldn’t be further from the truth. Nas explained to Variety that he and his mother don’t have the best relationship due to her addition. But, this hasn’t stopped him from trying to help her get herself together.

“I never really talk about my mom,” he said. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love.”

Like his son, Stafford also refrains from speaking out about their loved one’s struggles in public. But, he found it important to combat this false narrative about his son.

“I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be. Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS,” his post continues. “And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper.”