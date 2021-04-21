Just a few weeks after dropping a video for his latest single “Toosie,” Lil Gotit returns with another new song, “Burnt N Turnt” featuring Nav.

Produced by Based1 and Mike Hector, the immersive trap banger provides the perfect soundscape for Gotit and Nav to showcase their melodic tendencies, as the two trade hooks and brag about their success.

“Lights on my chain and they dance on the stage/VVS, don’t know how to behave/Walk and I feel like I’m goin’ through a maze/I’m burnt, but I’m turnt and I’m still gettin’ paid,” Nav raps on the opening verse.

“Burnt N Turnt” is the third track released from Top Chef Gotit, following “Toosie” and last month’s “Wok.” Executive produced by Gunna, the the 21-year-old rapper’s fourth studio album is set to arrive in May and will feature multiple appearances from Gunna and Gotit’s brother Lil Keed, along with guest spots from Nav and YSL member Yak Gotti.

Top Chef Gotit will serve as the official follow-up to last year’s Hood Baby 2, which featured the hard-hitting singles “Bricks in the Attic” and “Never Legit,” with features from Future, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Tee Grizzley, Lil Keed, and more.

Stream “Burnt N Turnt” now on all major platforms, and stay tuned for more information regarding Lil Gotit’s forthcoming album.