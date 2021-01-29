"GFU," the new single from the imminent Slime Language 2 project, is out now.

The new track from Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records sees YSL members Yak Gotti and Yung Kayo linking up with Sheck Wes atop production from Taurus. The streaming debut of the song, the title of which is an acronym for "get fucked up," was also accompanied by the release of an official video directed by Cian Moore.

Shooting for the video took place in Los Angeles and Atlanta, with editing handled by Jack Dalton.

Below, peep the cover art for the track, which serves as the second single from Slime Language 2. Grab the song on the streaming service of your choice here.

Image via Young Stoner Life Records

Last November, Jessica McKinney gave fans an inside look at the rise and unique operation of YSL, which was first announced by Young Thug back in 2016 as an imprint under 300 Entertainment.

"You have to imagine, at that time, people were unsure about what the music business would be," 300 co-founder and CEO Kevin Liles said at the time when looking back on YSL's beginnings. "We were not the No. 1 music in the world at the time. All we were, were people who believed in helping other people. It's two words that Thug [and I] always say. Mine was 'strategy' and his was 'timing.' And I told him, 'Yo, it can't be timing without strategy.' He said, 'It can't be strategy without timing.'"

Revisit the full Complex piece here.