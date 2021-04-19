Unfortunately, Lil Durk is no stranger to gunfire. Yet he claims that recent reports regarding a shooting at his Smurkchella concert are false.

On Sunday, Durkio took to Instagram, where he posted pictures of himself performing at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona with a caption that alluded to the surfacing stories.

“They make up rumors when you lit last night I got paid 250k check the pics,” he wrote.

Phoenix’s local ABC affiliate reported that police responded to the venue’s parking lot around 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that shots were fired at Smurkchella. Initially, police stated that a woman was grazed in the leg by a bullet. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson clarified on Sunday that the injury wasn’t a gunshot wound.

It is now believed that an inadvertent mic drop caused some in the audience to think shots were being fired. This resulted in several non-life-threatening injuries as attendees tried to flee the scene.

After making allusions to the incident in a post to his profile, Durk clearly stated on his Instagram Stories that no shots were fired and the rumors were sparked to try to stop his movement.

“stop trying to stop the voice and make up bad rumors,” Durk wrote on a screenshot of an article about the incident.

Durk’s Smurkchella was held on Saturday. The rapper took full advantage of the return of live music by tapping acts like Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty to join him on stage. According to the venue’s promoter, the show sold out with 3,700 tickets, but anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 were allegedly in attendance.