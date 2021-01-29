After dropping the deluxe edition of his recent album The Voice, Lil Durk has returned with a Cole Bennett-directed video for "Kanye Krazy."

The Chicago rapper pays tribute to 'Ye, recreating some of his classic looks from over the years. From the "Runaway" video with the white suit to the ridiculous "I Love It" costume, the "Kanye Krazy" video is yet another inventive effort from Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade. Other looks depicted include his unfortunate Make America Great Again phase, the "Bound 2" video, the Graduation shutter shades era, his viral argument with Sway, the controversial "Famous" video, and his infamous Taylor Swift VMA interruption.

Before the release of the visual, Bennett teased it with a few behind-the-scenes shots of the production. From the looks of the photos, and the video itself, it would seem everyone involved had an absolute blast. The song first appeared on the deluxe edition of The Voice, which expanded the tracklist from 16 songs to 28. "Kanye Krazy" was produced by Karltin Banks, LondnBlue, John Lam, and Tahj Money.

Watch the fun video for "Kanye Krazy" and check out the behind-the-scenes photos from the set above.