Lil Baby has responded to comments Logan Paul made about his music, after a year-old clip from his podcast resurfaced recently.

“Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify… I’m scrolling through, and I fucking can’t get away from Lil Baby songs,” Paul said on a past episode of his podcast, Impaulsive. “I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

He made the comments while discussing modern music with his co-hosts, during which he also suggested music is “so saturated” now. For what it’s worth, the conversation regarding Lil Baby happened not too long after the release of his 2020 album My Turn, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Just last month, Lil Baby released his collaborative album with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, which also ultimately debuted at No. 1 on the same chart.

Baby eventually caught wind of the clip, and took to Twitter to respond. “Logan who?” he tweeted. “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

Logan Who ? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 8, 2021