He’s back with... another one.

DJ Khaled’s 12th studio album Khaled Khaled has arrived, and like usual for Khaled releases, it’s full of A-list co-stars. The 14-song tracklist features everyone from Jay-Z to Nas to Cardi B to Drake. Hell, Khaled was feelin’ himself so much that he put Justin Bieber and 21 Savage on the same damn song.

No one can hype up their own album quite like Khaled can. Announcing the project’s release date with a giant billboard and dozens of Instagram posts, Khaled told fans, “This my name. This is my legacy. Time to bring more light.” Then he took things to a new level by listing Allah as an executive producer.

So, does it live up to the lofty expectations he set? Is the music as exciting as the tracklist? After running this back a few times today, the Complex Music team put together a list of 10 things we learned, which you can read below.