Lil Durk’s The Voice (Deluxe) has outperformed the original version’s debut week, pushing the album to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in its latest tracking period, which ended on Feb. 4.

Billbaord reports that The Voice (Deluxe) moved 86,000 equivalent album units, moving it from the No. 5 spot to No. 2. With the first iteration released on Christmas Eve, the Chicago rapper saw a short week, only pulling in 25,000 units and his album securing the No. 46 spot on the chart. However, Durkio subsequently pulled in another 70,000 units the following week, bringing his grand total to almost 100,000.

The deluxe edition delivered an additional 12 tracks with features from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August. It was an extension of the original, which saw contributions from 6lack, Young Thug, the late King Von, and more.

Elsewhere, Morgan Wallen was recently in the news for using racial slurs and expletives in footage that surfaced last week. While the country singer’s radio airplay took a hit, falling by over 70 percent, his sales rose sharply, increasing by 339 percent. Additionally, his record label, Big Mouth Records, has indefinitely halted his recording contract. Despite the controversy, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album held onto the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 by earning 149,000 equivalent album units, an increase of 14%.