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Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Gunna's 'One of Wun'
The rapper is projected to have his fifth top 10 debut.
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Is Projected to Be Biggest Opening Week of Her Career
The album was released on April 19, with an extended version dropping only a few hours later.
Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia'
The 25-year-old will have his third consecutive No. 1 album with 'Nostalgia.'
Here Are the First Week Projections for Gunna's New Album 'a Gift & a Curse'
The Atlanta rap star dropped his first album since entering an Alford plea deal last December.
Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Jack Harlow's New Album 'Jackman'
Jack Harlow dropped his surprise album 'Jackman' earlier this week and it is projected to make a top debut. This is Harlow's third studio album.
Here Are the First Week Projections for Yeat and Karol G's New Albums
Yeat and Karol G are in a close battle for this week’s top debut, as each artist is expected to move 60,000 to 70,000 album equivalent units.
Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for Drake and 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ (UPDATE)
Thanks to a number of widely excerpted lyrical passages, the new album from Drake and 21 has spurred a slew of headlines since its release on Friday.
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for DJ Khaled and JID's Albums
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' and JID's 'The Forever Story' released this week and now there's estimated numbers after a day of sales and streaming.
Here Are the First Week Projections for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé’s new album 'Renaissance,' her first solo effort since 2016’s hugely-successful 'Lemonade,' is projected to make a huge impact in its first week.
Here Are the New First Week Projections for Kendrick, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles' Upcoming Albums
Early projections for some of the biggest albums of the year show that Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles are set to make huge debuts with their new projects.
Here Are the First Week Projections for Adele's New Album '30'
Adele is expected to have a massive debut for her latest release, earning the singer the biggest first week since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP 'folklore.'
Here Are Summer Walker's First-Week Projections for 'Still Over It' (UPDATE)
Summer Walker's latest album 'Still Over It' could be on track for a No. 1 debut. Walker's first album 'Over It' also had a top debut on the Billboard 200.
Here Are the First Week Projections for Baby Keem's 'The Melodic Blue' and Kacey Musgraves' 'Star-Crossed'
Keem and Kacey Musgraves are both set to debut in the top five of the Billboard 200 with the release of their new albums 'Star-Crossed' and 'The Melodic Blue.'
Here Are the First Week Projections for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's 'The Voice of the Heroes'
Lil Baby and Lil Durk released their collaborative album 'The Voice of the Heroes' this week. It is on track to go No. 1 when the official numbers are out.
Here Are the First Week Projections for DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled'
DJ Khaled's 12th studio album 'Khaled Khaled' is projected to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His last album 'Father of Asahd' debuted at No. 2.
Here Are First Week Projections for Moneybagg Yo’s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’
Moneybagg Yo's fourth studio album, 'A Gangsta's Pain,' looks to finish its first week at the No. 1 spot, making this the rapper's first no. 1 album.
Here Are the First Week Projections for Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding'
The album features appearances from Travis Scott, SZA, Meek Mill, Future, and others.
Here Are the First-Week Projections for Young Thug's 'So Much Fun' and Quality Control's 'Control the Streets 2'
The numbers are looking good.