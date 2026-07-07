Projections

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Man in sunglasses, chains, and a black jacket stands before a textured backdrop
Music

Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Gunna's 'One of Wun'

The rapper is projected to have his fifth top 10 debut.

Mark Elibert799 days ago
Taylor Swift is on stage singing, wearing a sparkly dress with a necklace
Music

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Is Projected to Be Biggest Opening Week of Her Career

The album was released on April 19, with an extended version dropping only a few hours later.

Mark Elibert821 days ago
Music

Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia'

The 25-year-old will have his third consecutive No. 1 album with 'Nostalgia.'

Mark Elibert1038 days ago
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Gunna's New Album 'a Gift & a Curse'

The Atlanta rap star dropped his first album since entering an Alford plea deal last December.

Mark Elibert1122 days ago
This is a photo of Jack Harlow.
Music

Here Are the First Week Sales Projections for Jack Harlow's New Album 'Jackman'

Jack Harlow dropped his surprise album 'Jackman' earlier this week and it is projected to make a top debut. This is Harlow's third studio album.

Mark Elibert1178 days ago
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yeat getty images perfromance
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Yeat and Karol G's New Albums

Yeat and Karol G are in a close battle for this week’s top debut, as each artist is expected to move 60,000 to 70,000 album equivalent units.

Brad Callas1240 days ago
Drake and 21 Savage are pictured performing
Music

Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for Drake and 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ (UPDATE)

Thanks to a number of widely excerpted lyrical passages, the new album from Drake and 21 has spurred a slew of headlines since its release on Friday.

Trace William Cowen1354 days ago
This is a photo of DJ Khaled.
Music

Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for DJ Khaled and JID's Albums

DJ Khaled's 'God Did' and JID's 'The Forever Story' released this week and now there's estimated numbers after a day of sales and streaming.

Eric Diep1423 days ago
Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé’s new album 'Renaissance,' her first solo effort since 2016’s hugely-successful 'Lemonade,' is projected to make a huge impact in its first week.

Joe Price1451 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performs as a special guest on the Coachella stage in 2018
Music

Here Are the New First Week Projections for Kendrick, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles' Upcoming Albums

Early projections for some of the biggest albums of the year show that Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles are set to make huge debuts with their new projects.

Joe Price1540 days ago
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Adele
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Adele's New Album '30'

Adele is expected to have a massive debut for her latest release, earning the singer the biggest first week since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP 'folklore.'

Brad Callas1701 days ago
This is a photo of Summer Walker.
Music

Here Are Summer Walker's First-Week Projections for 'Still Over It' (UPDATE)

Summer Walker's latest album 'Still Over It' could be on track for a No. 1 debut. Walker's first album 'Over It' also had a top debut on the Billboard 200.

Eric Diep1717 days ago
Baby Keem
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Baby Keem's 'The Melodic Blue' and Kacey Musgraves' 'Star-Crossed'

Keem and Kacey Musgraves are both set to debut in the top five of the Billboard 200 with the release of their new albums 'Star-Crossed' and 'The Melodic Blue.'

Joe Price1772 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Baby.
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's 'The Voice of the Heroes'

Lil Baby and Lil Durk released their collaborative album 'The Voice of the Heroes' this week. It is on track to go No. 1 when the official numbers are out.

Eric Diep1871 days ago
This is a photo of DJ Khaled.
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled'

DJ Khaled's 12th studio album 'Khaled Khaled' is projected to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His last album 'Father of Asahd' debuted at No. 2.

Eric Diep1906 days ago
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Music

Here Are First Week Projections for Moneybagg Yo’s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

Moneybagg Yo's fourth studio album, 'A Gangsta's Pain,' looks to finish its first week at the No. 1 spot, making this the rapper's first no. 1 album.

Jordan Rose1913 days ago
post malone hollywoods bleeding projections
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

The album features appearances from Travis Scott, SZA, Meek Mill, Future, and others.

Abel Shifferaw2508 days ago

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