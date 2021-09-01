As Haiti continues to recover from last month’s 7.2 magnitude, several entertainers and influencers have stepped up to try and raise awareness and aid for the country. Lil Baby and Jackboy look to be the latest boldface names joining the cause.

In a recent Instagram story, Jackboy described the scenes he was seeing when he visited Haiti after the earthquake, saying that there were several patients at a hospital that were forced to sleep outside due to lack of space. That’s what triggered him to want to help and build a new hospital for the area, as well as donate $100,000.

“I just walked through a hospital in Haiti & all the patients sleeping outside,” Jackboy wrote. “I personally handed every single last 1 of them a envelope full of money but fr fr I feel like that ain’t enough...Who want to go half with me & get a hospital built it’s not really that much especially if we using dollars.”

Lil Baby responded to this call to action, DMing Jackboy about building “something special” for the people of Haiti.

The news comes after Future announced that he would be hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the relief effort. “I would love for all my friends, family, music industry, fashion, and all other industries, and people as a whole to stand up for Haiti,” he wrote in the post making the announcement. “I want to use my voice to do whatever I can to support Haiti during these tragic times and will be doing a benefit concert on September 3rd in Miami. Tap in to support. – Pluto.”

The concert will be under Future’s FreeWishes Foundation in partnership with Direct Relief, a global humanitarian aid organization.