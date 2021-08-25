After Haiti was hit with a 7.2 earthquake on August 14, it left over 2,000 people dead and 12,000 injured, along with serious structural damage to buildings across the country.

As Haiti works to recover, Future has decided to join the relief efforts by hosting a benefit concert where he, Lil Uzi Vert, and more will be performing to raise money and awareness for the natural disaster.

Future took to Instagram to announce the philanthropic event that will take place at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida on September 3.

“I would love for all my friends, family, music industry, fashion, and all other industries, and people as a whole to stand up for Haiti,” the post read. “I want to use my voice to do whatever I can to support Haiti during these tragic times and will be doing a benefit concert on September 3rd in Miami. Tap in to support. – Pluto.”

Included in the events description were also performances from “Lil Uzi & Friends,” implying that other big-named artists are likely to show up and support as well. Other sports and entertainment figures like the New England Patriots have also sent supplies and aid to the country during their time of need.

Doors for Future's charity event at the Oasis Wynwood open at 7 p.m. and tickets are available here.