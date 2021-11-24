Kodak Black and his team distributed thousands of turkeys in Florida ahead of the holiday season.

In a report from TMZ citing attorney Bradford Cohen, it’s revealed that the “Before I Go” artist spent an estimated $14,500 on more than 5,000 turkeys. The turkeys were then taken on a Sound Florida donation tour that hit multiple areas including Delray Beach, Pompano Beach, North Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. Specifically, the Golden Acres complex in Pompano Beach—where Kodak spent his childhood—was one of the stops on the mini-tour.

Kodak, however, wasn’t able to be there in person as the turkeys were distributed.

“I know he wishes he could have been there, but he sends all his well wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving,” Cohen explained in an Instagram post. “He continues to provide help for needy families all the while getting himself healthy.” As previously reported, Kodak is said to have been ordered to undergo treatment in late September after violating his supervised release conditions via a failed drug test.

Earlier this month, Kodak helped host a Breast Cancer Awareness event during which wigs and money were distributed to attendees. More recent headlines, however, have focused on Kodak again expressing continued support for former POTUS Donald Trump. In a tweet shared this past Saturday, Kodak—who was granted clemency by Trump earlier this year—said he wants to “bring Trump back.”

As for recent moves of the music variety, Kodak is fresh off appearing on French Montana’s They Got Amnesia track “Mopstick.”