Kid Rock was in the headlines this month after a video of him saying homophobic slurs at a Tennessee bar surfaced online, and now he’s addressed the clip in a statement.

The 50-year-old musician and MAGA fanboy shared some unsavory comments in the clip that went viral, expressing his frustration at the crowd recording him with their phones. “Fuck your iPhone, yeah,” he said, before tossing around homophobic slurs. “You fucking f*****s with your iPhones out.” He then pointed to his groin and said, “Post this dick rock now.”

The video quickly circulated on social media, and now Kid Rock has addressed the situation by using a homophobic slur once again. He also, for some inexplicable reason, tweeted his brief statement in third-person.

“If Kid Rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one,” Kid Rock wrote on his Twitter, crediting the statement to his real name Bob Ritchie. “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

Kid Rock is no stranger to controversy, most notably going on a drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey in 2019 that many saw as racist. “I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck dick sideways,” Rock said in the clip, which was shared by TMZ. "Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want white women to believe in this shit—fuck her.”

He’s also previously taken aim at Taylor Swift for her political views, has defended the Confederate flag on countless occasions, and refused to close his bar in Nashville amid the COVID-19 pandemic.