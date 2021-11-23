Key Glock has spoken out about the tragic death of Young Dolph, who was shot in Memphis last week.

The “Channel 5” artist shared a post to Instagram on Monday night reflecting on the loss of “my lefthand man, my brother, my cousin, my mentor, and drank partner.” Alongside a number of photos of the two together, Glock said he would “never be the same” after Dolph’s murder.

“Damn bro, I’m LOST,” he said. “My heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon??”

Jeriq, Dee Watkins, Ronald Roberts Jr., and more offered their support in the comments.

Earlier this year, Dolph and Glock linked up for a well-received Dum and Dummer sequel, which built on a shared legacy of collaboration between the two. Glock, notably, is signed to Dolph’s Paper Route Empire. In July, Dolph released the label’s first-ever compilation mixtape, Paper Route Illuminati.

“I might be the CEO, but on this project, we’re all equals,” Dolph said at the time. “They’re the drivers, I’m in the passenger seat.”

Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis on Wednesday. He was 36. On Sunday, police said there was potentially a connection between a double shooting in Covington and the murder of Dolph. Per a regional WKRN report, police are “confident” that the white Mercedes used in the fatal shooting of Dolph at Makeda’s is the same vehicle that was used in a separate double shooting on Nov. 12.

Dolph’s annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Memphis, a project made possible by the artist’s IdaMae Family Foundation, continued last Friday in his honor.