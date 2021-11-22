Police believe that there is a connection between the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and a double shooting that killed one person earlier this month.

According to the Covington Police Department, per WKRN, the getaway vehicle used in the fatal shooting of Dolph was also involved in the shooting of two women on Nov. 12 in Covington, Tennessee. One was injured in the shooting, while Anita Wilson died after she was shot multiple times. A white Mercedes, believed to be the same vehicle used by the gunmen in the shooting of Dolph, was identified as the shooter’s car.

Police found the getaway car used in the shooting on Sunday, Nov. 21, days after Dolph was killed at age 36 on Wednesday. The location was revealed by the Memphis police department to be at the 1100 block of Bradley St., and now another shooting has been reported at the location the car was found.

A police investigation into the latest shooting, per WREG, is underway. Around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting and discovered a dead body when they arrived at the scene. According to witnesses, between five to six gunshots were heard, and the suspect is believed to have driven away in a black sedan. It is not currently known if the shooting is directly related to the death of Young Dolph.

In the days following Dolph’s death, a man was reportedly shot near the memorial site at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop, where the rapper was killed. Two suspects in that incident were apprehended following a pursuit, according to police.