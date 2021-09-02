Kanye West isn’t wasting any time. Despite just releasing his highly anticipated album Donda, ’Ye appears to have more new music in the chamber.

Throughout the Donda rollout, Kanye has remained quiet, electing to let the art speak for itself except for the occasional social media post. Yeezy finally broke his silence when he flew to Germany and talked to Bild about the album. During the interview, he said God placed him on earth to create music and that he’s in Germany to “meet with architects and artists to build the best architecture to help rebuild Chicago.” Then he’ll return to the studio.

“I’m not staying [in Germany] for long,” he said, per translations. “We will work on the school and then on new music. … God put me on this earth to make music. God put Demna here to design. God put Tadao Ando here to create architecture. God gifted us Turrell. God all sent us here for a certain reason and I have to make music.”