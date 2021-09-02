Kanye West has dropped off the official video for his Donda track “Come to Life.”

The visuals feature footage from the Donda album listening event Kanye held at Chicago’s Soldier Field last week. Clips of Kim Kardashian’s surprise appearance towards the end of the track, as well as the multi-hyphenate seemingly getting set on fire, are also included in the video. The Soldier Field event, which saw Kanye have his childhood Chicago home rebuilt in the stadium, was live-streamed to fans via Apple Music when it went down on Thursday, August 26. It was reported that the Jesus Is King artist attempted to get the actual home relocated to the studio but settled for the recreation after he was denied a permit from the city.

Kanye’s highly-anticipated album dropped this past Sunday and featured 27 tracks. It contained appearances from Jay Z, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Buju Banton, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Sunday Service Choir, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Jay Electronica, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, Ty Dolla Sign, and others.

Since its drop, Donda broke Apple Music’s 2021 U.S. record for most streams in the first 24 hours of a release with 60 million plays and hit 94 million worldwide streams on Spotify. The project is also projected to move around 350,000 units in its debut week, according to HITS Daily Double.

You can watch the video for “Come to Life” up top via YouTube.