Kanye West’s musical hiatus could be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, West’s manager (and Akon’s brother) Abou “Bu” Thiam teased what could be West’s next album via an Instagram comment.

“WestDayEver,” he wrote. “Album OTW.” While that’s far from an official album title or announcement, Thiam is about as reliable a source in the Kanye universe as they come. It would also make sense that West would be planning to release new music as his Gap line gets set to drop. A little cross-promotion never hurt anyone.

As for the potential album title, Kanye first used the phrase “West Day Ever” when he announced his Gap deal. It's fitting then, that Thiam’s comment came under Gap’s official account’s announcement of West’s new YEEZY x Gap jacket. The $200 unisex jacket sold out in just hours, surely a great birthday present from fans to Yeezy, who turned 44 on Tuesday. We’ll have to wait and see

Ye was also wished a happy birthday from the mother of his children and estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Happy Birthday,” Kim captioned a picture of their family. “Love U for Life!”