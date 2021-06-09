Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her brother-in-law Kanye West’s 44th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!” Khloé captioned a picture of her and Kanye. “Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍.”

While the majority of commenters praised Khloé for displaying kindness towards her sister Kim’s ex, one critic didn’t shy away from voicing her disapproval.

A follower with the username aliyahmartinez98 said Khloé calling the Yeezy designer her “brother for life” was “too petty for me.”

“Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that,” the user wrote. “Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for,” they added, as a nod to Kim, who is in the midst of a divorce from West.

Khloé didn’t let it slide, putting the critic on blast for knowing nothing about her family.

“Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?” Khloé responded. “You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another everyday. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”

For what it’s worth, Kim didn’t seem too bothered by Khloé’s post at all. She replied to Khloé’s tribute to Kanye with a red balloon emoji, before celebrating his birthday with an Instagram of her own later in the day.