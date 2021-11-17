After one hell of a journey, it finally happened. Tuesday night, photos and footage emerged showing Kanye West and Drake together in Toronto.

“Make some noise for Kanye and Drake, and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Dave Chappelle, who was on hand for the feud-halting get-together, is heard saying in footage shared to Ye’s Instagram Story. In a photo shared by Ye, J. Prince—who’s been a consistent presence amid the push for Larry Hoover’s freedom—is also seen in attendance for the unquestionably massive moment.

Fans of both artists, of course, likely don’t need a refresher as to what all transpired before the Toronto beef-quashing chapter of the feud. Most recently, Ye—currently fresh off the release of a fleet of masked clones and the André 3000-featuring deluxe edition of Donda—made several mentions of Drake in the sequel to his extensively covered Drink Champs interview.

“It’s not always about the conversation you wanna have, it’s about the conversation,” Yeezy said at one point in the interview. “So if I have a conversation that Jay don’t wanna have, he gonna avoid the conversation. If I have a conversation that Drake don’t wanna have about, ‘What did this line right here mean,’ though, he gonna avoid the conversation…I say it out loud, I’m now the crazy one.”

In the same interview, however, he also offered some brief praise on Drake’s previous work with Nike.

Earlier this month, Ye appeared in a video with J. Prince, inviting Drake to join him for a special show in December to raise awareness surrounding the push for Hoover’s freedom. Larry Hoover Jr., who appears on Donda and in the aforementioned Drink Champs interview, later echoed this invitation in an interview with TMZ. At the time of this writing, additional details about the show remained unknown. Prince, however, did seemingly confirm that the event would indeed feature both artists.

While we wait for more news, get a sampling of how the reactions to the latest Ye and Drizzy developments are shaping up below. Somewhat disappointingly, the reactions thus far have not included mentions of the Scorpion gem “Summer Games,” a sequel to which has long been requested by this writer despite zero signs of it being even remotely in consideration.