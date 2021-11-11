Larry Hoover’s son has made several efforts to free his father – including soliciting the help of celebrities. His father is currently serving six life sentences for the murder of a drug dealer in 1973. He recently met with J. Prince and Drake as well.

Hoover Jr. posted a picture with the rappers together on Instagram with the hashtags #freemyfather, #freelarryhoover, and #larryhoover.

While the picture appears as if Drake is entertaining the idea of Kanye West’s request to join a charity concert in Los Angeles next month in an effort to free Hoover, TMZ confirmed that this photo was taken before J. Prince and Kanye’s meeting and subsequent video. According to a source from Hoover Jr.’s camp, this specific meeting happened a few months ago.