Kanye West’s Wyoming-based collection of trucks and SUVs made quite the financial splash at auction.

The assortment of low mileage vehicles included Ford Raptors, Expeditions, and more. As previously reported, the automobiles were used on Ye’s Wyoming ranch, which has since been listed on the market for $11 million. Per a new report from TMZ, the auction of the Wyoming-era slew of automobiles resulted in $434,780 from winning bids on seven different vehicles.

According to the report, one of the winning bids—a 2019 F-150 Raptor that ultimately went for $86,900 when the buyer’s premium was included—could go down as the priciest such Raptor to have ever been sold. That claim, however, has not been verified.

Image via Musser Bros

At the time of this writing, the official website for Musser Bros. Auctions and Real Estate, which handled the auction, was still showing photos of the vehicles included in the since-completed biddings. The site lists a 2016 Ford F-350 as having sold for $39,250, a Limited Stealth edition of the 2020 Ford Expedition at $67,000, a 2017 Ford F-250 at $43,250, and more. Those prices, notably, do not include buyer’s premiums of 10 percent.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Musser Bros. for additional comment.

Back in October, TMZ broke the news of the assortment of vehicles hitting the auction block, noting in a report at the time that Ye had recently sold multiple models back to a Wyoming Ford dealer. It was the dealer in question who made contact with Musser Bros. about setting up the auction. Word of the auction came not long after it was reported that Yeezy had scooped up a new Malibu property for $57.3 million.

Earlier this month, Ye appeared in an Instagram post from James Goldstein, a businessman and NBA megafan known for his expansive Sheats-Goldstein Residence property in Los Angeles.

Last week, Ye’s 10th album Donda—the rollout for which has included multiple performance art events and an André 3000-featuring deluxe edition—was revealed to have scored multiple Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year. Also receiving nods in the 2022 edition of the category are Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and more.