Toronto-born, L.A.-based rapper Jazz Cartier is back with a new music video for his single “Two of Em,” featuring Compton MC Buddy.

The vibrant, Jon Primo-directed visuals see Jazz and Buddy living their best lives: rapping, smoking, playing chess, and flossing in some incredibly wavy attire. The track finds both artists in the pocket, trading effortless bars teeming with bravado, self-awareness, and style. It’s a summer bop meant to be cranked up to 11.

“Two of Em” will appear on Cartier’s just-announced upcoming album, Fleur Print Vol. 2, set to drop July 23. The LP will also feature “Nothing 2 Me” featuring Cousin Stizz, which dropped earlier this year, as well as his 2020 singles, “Basement” and “Disclosure.”

“I’ve definitely improved my rapping, song making, and overall craft and delivery,” Jazz told Complex Canada about the new album last month. “I also just like to have more fun this go-around.”

As the “Two of Em” video alludes to, earlier this year Cartier teamed up with Buddy and fellow L.A. rapper Kent Jamz to form an underground chess club in Buddy’s garage. The quarantine hobby has since evolved into an upcoming chess-based show featuring the likes of Diddy, Smino, KYLE, Tinashe, and DSmoke.

“We’re definitely tapping into the chess world, and excited to inspire a whole generation of Black kids that look like us, and listen to the same music we do,” Cartier told us about the new show. “We can show them they can play chess as well, that’s it’s not just a sport for people of other races.”