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Actor Alan Cumming alongside his 'Buddy' co-star Tonka the chimpanzee
Pop Culture

Alan Cumming’s Chimpanzee Co-Star From ‘Buddy’ Discovered Alive a Year After Owner Faked Death

Tonka the chimpanzee, the acting ape who starred alongside Alan Cumming in 'Buddy,' was reported deceased last year, but it turns out his owner faked his death.

Joe Price1503 days ago
The coverart for Buddy's album 'Superghetto'
Music

Buddy Shares 'Superghetto' Album f/ T-Pain, Tinashe, Ari Lennox, and Blxst

Buddy has dropped his highly anticipated second studio album 'Superghetto,' which features appearances from the likes of T-Pain and Tinashe.

Joe Price1576 days ago
Screenshot of Buddy from new video
Music

Buddy Taps Blxst for New Song and Video "Wait Too Long," Announces 'Superghetto' Album Release Date

Buddy has marked his return with his new song featuring Blxst called “Wait Too Long,” which comes alongside a Obsidian-directed video as well.

tara mahadevan1613 days ago
Jazz Cartier
Music

Premiere: Jazz Cartier Drops "Two of Em" Video f/ Buddy, Announces New Album

Jazz Cartier shares his new video for “Two of Em” featuring Buddy. He's also announced a new album, 'Fleur Print Vol. 2,' and a chess show featuring Diddy.

Alex Nino Gheciu1852 days ago
tinashe-buddy
Music

Tinashe Connects with Buddy for New Song and Video "Pasadena"

Tinashe taps Buddy for her new song "Pasadena," her return to releasing music independently after sharing last November's holiday EP 'Comfort &amp; Joy.'

tara mahadevan1870 days ago
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Maeta "Teen Scene" f/ Buddy and Kaytranada video
Music

Premiere: Maeta Drops Video for "Teen Scene" f/ Buddy and Kaytranada

Maeta has shared the Child-directed video for "Teen Scene" which features Buddy and production from Kaytranada.

Joshua Espinoza2133 days ago
buddy
Music

Buddy and Tinashe Link Up for New Song "Glitch"

Buddy continues his recent collaborative streak with his new single "Glitch" featuring Tinashe, who recently linked back up with Iggy Azalea.

Trace William Cowen2147 days ago
Buddy Black 2 (Official Video)
Music

Buddy References the Black Panther Party and ‘Do the Right Thing’ in “Black 2” Video

"Black 2" is the sequel to "Black," off Buddy's 2018 debut album 'Harlan & Alondra,' and has a video co-directed by Edgar Esteves and Buddy.

Xavier Hamilton2188 days ago
buddy song
Music

Buddy Enlists Lucky Daye for New Song "Faces"

Prior to the release of "Faces," Buddy shared "Black 2," the sequel to the ASAP Ferg-featuring "Black" off Buddy's 2018 debut 'Harlan & Alondra.'

tara mahadevan2208 days ago
Kent Jamz and Buddy
Music

Buddy and Kent Jamz Drop New Video "Bad Boys"

This track first appeared on Buddy and Kent Jamz's 'Janktape Vol. 1' which released in April through RCA Records. The tape also precedes Buddy's upcoming album.

Xavier Hamilton2214 days ago
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complex best new music pop smoke rmr
Music

Best New Music This Week: Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, RMR, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, RMR, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2227 days ago
dreamville
Music

Dreamville Drops "Don't Hit Me Right Now" Video f/ Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy, and Guapdad4000

Following the release of the video for "LamboTruck," J. Cole's Dreamville has dropped another video for a track from 'Revenge of the Dreamers III​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price2250 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: DaBaby, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from DaBaby, Kid Cudi, Westside Gunn, Playboi Carti, Joji, Kenny Mason, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2283 days ago
buddy kent
Music

Buddy and Kent Jamz Release Joint Project 'Janktape Vol. 1'

Buddy is gearing up to release his sophomore album this year.

tara mahadevan2283 days ago

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