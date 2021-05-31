Jay-Z says he learned to swim after the birth of daughter Blue Ivy while making a recent appearance on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. His reasoning? That it allows for him to be a better protector. Think back to those pool diving and jet ski memes.

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he said about being a father. “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

Blue Ivy, the first of three kids shared by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, is now 9 years old. The power duo also has twins that will turn four next month.

In the same appearance, Hov also shared the reaction of Blue Ivy to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, which came back in February.

“I got the [Hall of Fame] announcement, I was taking Blue to school, I was like, ‘This ain’t no celebration,’” he said, implying that it wasn’t a big deal to her. “She walked away, I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ She’s like ‘Bye, dad.’”