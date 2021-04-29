DJ Khaled has always been known to string together blockbuster collaborations on his albums, and for his upcoming endeavor, Khaled Khaled brings Jay-Z and Nas together on his track, “Sorry Not Sorry.” To commemorate the collaboration, Hov decided to curate a playlist that pays homage to his Queensbridge friend and fellow rap legend.

Titled The Genesis, Hov the God MC curated some of Nas’ classic songs, including “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Verbal Intercourse,” and even some newer joints like “Cops Shot the Kids” off of his Kanye West-produced album Nasir.

Hov has a history of making Tidal-exclusive playlists, too. Before this, Hov released a year-end playlist on Tidal that featured songs from artists like Drake, Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica, Pop Smoke, Burna Boy, and several others.

Hov and Nas linking up is also a big deal, obviously. While the two rap icons have a well-documented feud, they also have some songs together, including Nas’s “Black Republicans.” The two also performed together when Jay-Z reopened Webster Hall in 2019. Linking up on Khaled’s new album will definitely make for yet another moment in hip-hop history.

Khaled shared news of the collab on his Instagram yesterday.

“😳 ‘SORRY NOT SORRY’ DJ Khaled feat. Nas, JAY-Z & James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive,” Khaled wrote in the caption. “JAY-Z said: Khaled GOD LOVE YOU I said: I LOVE GOD! GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE 🐝 BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH ! WE MAKING HISTORY! THEY SAID IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE SO GOD MADE POSSIBLE!!”

While we wait for “Sorry Not Sorry” to drop, listen to Jay-Z’s curated playlist dedicated to Nas on Tidal down below.